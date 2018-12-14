First Alert Friday Outlook

Active wet weather will continue into the first part of the weekend as a deep upper low now over SE TX/SW LA moves slowly east and then northest toward the Appalachians. This will keep us in cloudy, wet and increasingly breezy weather into early Saturday…with rain gradually tapering off west to east during the day on Saturday. As the low gets closer….rain will become more widespread once again this afternoon and evening. And winds will increase out of the northeast….making for a breezy, cool and rainy evening…with temps steady or slowly falling into the 40s. Saturday will be cloudy, cool, breezy and wet in the morning…though rain should be ending from west to east by afternoon/evening as the low pushes off to the east. The nicest day of the weekend will be Sunday….with clearing skies and relatively mild temps….and this dry, mild pattern looks like it will take us into next week as well.
New 6-10 day outlook and models are pointing to a relatively mild and uneventful pattern for next week…with only minor weather systems moving through our area. In fact the weather for most of the nation looks fairly benign for next week. In our area there looks to be a slight chance of a bit of rain with a weak cold front on about Thursday…otherwise next week will be dry with highs in the 40s and 50s…and lows in the 20s and 30s. A bit early, but we are watching a couple of potential systems right around Christmas the following week….but of course at this distance weather models are not especially good with minor features.
