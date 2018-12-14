First Alert Friday Outlook

Active wet weather will continue into the first part of the weekend as a deep upper low now over SE TX/SW LA moves slowly east and then northest toward the Appalachians. This will keep us in cloudy, wet and increasingly breezy weather into early Saturday…with rain gradually tapering off west to east during the day on Saturday. As the low gets closer….rain will become more widespread once again this afternoon and evening. And winds will increase out of the northeast….making for a breezy, cool and rainy evening…with temps steady or slowly falling into the 40s. Saturday will be cloudy, cool, breezy and wet in the morning…though rain should be ending from west to east by afternoon/evening as the low pushes off to the east. The nicest day of the weekend will be Sunday….with clearing skies and relatively mild temps….and this dry, mild pattern looks like it will take us into next week as well.