Etihad sued for $2.3 billion by Air Berlin insolvency admin

FILE - In this Aug. 16, 2017 file photo an aircraft of "Air Berlin" with the writing Etihad taxies at the Duesseldorf, western Germany, airport. A Berlin court said Friday, Dec. 14, 2018 the insolvency administrator for bankrupt airline Air Berlin has sued its former largest shareholder, Gulf airline Etihad, for 2 billion euros (US$2.26 billion) in damages. (Federico Gambarini/dpa via AP) (Federico Gambarini)