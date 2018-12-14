Coroner: Elderly woman dies of hypothermia; investigation underway

By James Long | December 14, 2018 at 4:37 PM CST - Updated December 14 at 5:34 PM

CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) - The Jackson County, Illinois Coroner’s Office along with Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of an elderly woman who walked away from an assisted living center.

According to Jackson County Coroner Dr. Thomas Kupferer, the two offices are investigating. He said the woman lived at Prairie Living at Chautauquam, an assisted living center in Carbondale, Ill.

According to Kupferer, the woman died of cardiac arrest brought on by hypothermia. He said employees found her outside the facility earlier this week.

The administrator of the assisted living center released the following statement:

“At this time, Prairie Living at Chautauqua is devastated by the loss of one of our residents. Our thoughts and prayers are with the resident and family at this difficult time. The well-being and safety of all our residents is our number one concern. We are also guided by residents rights and an individuals right to engage with the greater community. We are cooperating with local authorities. We are not at liberty to discuss the matter publicly due to patient privacy laws. We also want to respect the privacy of the deceased resident and her family.”
Terri Pasquino, Adminstrator

Heartland News reached out to the Illinois Department of Healthcare and Family Services, which regulates assisted living facilities, and have not yet heard back.

