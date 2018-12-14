Coroner: Elderly woman dies of hypothermia; investigation underway

CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) - The Jackson County, Illinois Coroner’s Office along with Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of an elderly woman who walked away from an assisted living center.
According to Jackson County Coroner Dr. Thomas Kupferer, the two offices are investigating. He said the woman lived at Prairie Living at Chautauquam, an assisted living center in Carbondale, Ill.
According to Kupferer, the woman died of cardiac arrest brought on by hypothermia. He said employees found her outside the facility earlier this week.
The administrator of the assisted living center released the following statement:
Heartland News reached out to the Illinois Department of Healthcare and Family Services, which regulates assisted living facilities, and have not yet heard back.
