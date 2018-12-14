Coroner: Elderly woman dies of hypothermia; investigation underway

“At this time, Prairie Living at Chautauqua is devastated by the loss of one of our residents. Our thoughts and prayers are with the resident and family at this difficult time. The well-being and safety of all our residents is our number one concern. We are also guided by residents rights and an individuals right to engage with the greater community. We are cooperating with local authorities. We are not at liberty to discuss the matter publicly due to patient privacy laws. We also want to respect the privacy of the deceased resident and her family.”

Terri Pasquino, Adminstrator