Cape Girardeau police looking for man after damage done to Hangout Bar

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - Officers in Cape Girardeau, Missouri are searching for a man they say was involved in property damage.
They are asking for the public’s help in identifying a male they believe committed first-degree property damage to the Hangout Bar on Broadway.
Officers said the damage happened on Dec. 9.
Anyone with information is asked to call the police department at the Business Line 573-335-6621, Anonymous Tip Line 573-339-6313 or Text “CAPEPD” to 847411 Email Lt. Brad Smith at: bsmith@cityofcape.org
