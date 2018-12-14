California chief justice gives up Republican Party label

FILE - In this March 23, 2015, file photo, California Supreme Court Chief Justice Tani Cantil-Sakauye delivers her State of the Judiciary address before a joint session of the Legislature at the Capitol in Sacramento, Calif. The chief justice of the California Supreme Court says concerns about increasing polarization in the country prompted her to give up her Republican Party affiliation. Cantil-Sakauye said in a telephone interview on Friday, Dec. 14, 2018, that she switched her voter registration to no party preference after the confirmation hearings for U.S. Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh. But she said she had been considering the move for several years. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File) (Rich Pedroncelli)