63-year-old woman arrested for meth in Benton, IL

BENTON, IL (KFVS) - A Benton woman was arrested on Tuesday, Dec. 11 following a traffic stop.
At approximately 10:50 p.m., Benton Police conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of Tenth and East Taylor Street.
During the stop, Benton Police’s K9 Ranger alerted to the odor of illegal narcotics in the vehicle.
Police arrested 63-year-old Pamela J. Lafond for unlawful possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.
Lafond was charged and transported to the Franklin County Jail for further processing.
