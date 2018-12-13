Southeast Missouri State University readies for commencement in 2018

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - Students at Southeast Missouri State University will attend their commencement ceremony on Dec. 15.
University personnel said there are 657 students receiving degrees with 528 undergraduates, 122 master’s degree candidates and seven specialist candidate.
There will be two ceremonies in the Show Me Center. The first will be at 10 a.m. for students in the College of Education, Health and Human Studies and the Harrison College of Business and Computing.
The second ceremony will be held at 2 p.m. for students in the College of Humanities and Social Sciences, College of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics and the Holland College of Arts and Media.
According to the university Zora Mulligan, Missouri commissioner of higher education will speak during the 10 a.m. ceremony and Jay B. Knudtson of Cape Girardeau, a member of the Southeast Board of Regents, executive vice president and bank board director of First Missouri State Bank and a member of the fall 2018 graduating class, will present the 2 p.m. address.
