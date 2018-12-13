Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo Committee nationally recognized

SIKESTON, MO (KFVS) - Good deeds did not go unnoticed for the Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo Committee.
The Jaycees released information stating they accepted the grand prize for the AGCO/PRCA Sowing Good Deeds initiative on Wednesday, Dec, 5 on behalf of the rodeo committee at the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) Wrangler National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas.
“This is a substantial honor not only for the Jaycees but for Sikeston as a whole,” said Ross Merideth, Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo chairman. “We come together as a community each year to generate enough revenue to grow the Rodeo as an attraction and give back to local organizations such as the Kenny Rogers Children’s Center, Missouri Delta and the YMCA. We’re proud of our efforts and extremely thankful for the support we receive from Sikeston residents and Rodeo guests every year.”
The Jaycees received a Massey Ferguson tractor valued at $35,000 as a reward for their contributions to the Sikeston community.
The Sowing Good Deeds initiative began in 2017 to raise awareness of the efforts of rodeo committees in the nation and the positive impact they are having.
Jaycees said in 2017 they came in sixth place.
