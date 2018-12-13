Sikeston business received ‘bomb threat’ similar to nationwide mass emails

SIKESTON, MO (KFVS) - A Sikeston business received an email believed to be part of the nationwide bomb threats.
According to Sikeston Department of Public Safety Chief Mike Williams, a Sikeston business received an email bomb threat similar to the ones reported nationwide.
Chief Williams said the email came in to the local business around noon and claimed there was a small explosive device in the building. The email demanded $20,000 in bitcoins to have the device disabled.
He said he reported this to the FBI and asked that anyone in Sikeston report similar emails to his office.
Businesses, schools and newspapers reported receiving the bomb threats on Thursday in emails that filled inboxes across North America.
No devices have been found and no injuries have been reported.
