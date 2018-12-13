Rain Moves In This Morning

Today will be a mild but soggy day. Rain is moving in from the south this morning and will continue through the day. Locally heavy downpours can be expected, and it will come in rounds. High temperatures will be in the upper 40s in our northern counties to low 50s in our southern counties.
Widespread rain is likely to pick up over the evening and continue through all day Friday. Rain may stick around through the morning hours on Saturday but is expected to move out of here by Saturday afternoon. The weekend is looking to be dry after that, and we will continue this dry trend through next week. Average temperatures, or slightly above, will hang around heading into next week.
-Lisa
