2 pounds of meth seized in McCracken Co., KY

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY (KFVS) - McCracken County Sheriff’s Department officials have been investigating after large amounts of drugs were found in the area.
About two weeks ago detectives said they identified an out of state source of methamphetamine supply during a drug investigation. The investigation showed that the source of this supply was delivering large amounts of crystal methamphetamine to Western Kentucky.
Detectives said they learned the source of the supply would be traveling to Bowling Green KY on Dec. 11 to deliver crystal methamphetamine.
McCracken County Detectives traveled to Bowling Green, Ky early Tuesday morning to assist the Kentucky State Police and DEA in the investigation.
Officials said two people out of Panama City Beach Florida were arrested in Bowling Green and more than two pounds of crystal methamphetamine were seized on Dec. 11.
Good outcomes like this occur when law enforcement agencies cooperate and share information.
