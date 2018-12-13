Pinckneyville native John M. Dunn appointed interim SIU chancellor

CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) - The Southern Illinois University Board of Trustees appointed John M. Dunn as interim chancellor.
His appointment is effective Jan. 1 and will end Dec. 31, 2020 or upon the start of a new chancellor.
Dunn’s appointment was recommended by Interim System President J. Kevin Dorsey.
Dorsey has been serving as acting chancellor since the death of Chancellor Carlo Montemagno in October.
“Dr. Dunn will bring to his interim role significant higher education leadership experience as well as knowledge of SIU. I am grateful that he has accepted the opportunity to lead our continued progress as we enter our 150th year,” Dorsey said.
Dunn served the university as provost and vice chancellor for academic affairs from 2002 to 2006 and as interim chancellor in 2006-2007.
