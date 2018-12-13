Paducah man accused of raping 13-year-old girl

PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) - A Paducah, Kentucky man is accused of raping a 13-year-old girl.
Daquan O. Askew, 20, was arrested and charged with second-degree rape on Thursday morning, December 13.
According to Paducah police, a woman contacted them several weeks ago after she learned Askew allegedly had sexual intercourse twice with her 13-year-old daughter.
During the investigation, police learned the alleged incidents happened in mid-October.
Askew was sentenced November 14 to four years in jail after being convicted of third-degree burglary and fourth-degree assault (domestic violence).
