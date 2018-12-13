Paducah man accused of raping 13-year-old girl

Paducah man accused of raping 13-year-old girl
Daquan Askew is accused of raping a 13-year-old girl in mid-October. (Source: Paducah Police Department)
By Amber Ruch | December 13, 2018 at 2:08 PM CST - Updated December 13 at 2:08 PM

PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) - A Paducah, Kentucky man is accused of raping a 13-year-old girl.

Daquan O. Askew, 20, was arrested and charged with second-degree rape on Thursday morning, December 13.

According to Paducah police, a woman contacted them several weeks ago after she learned Askew allegedly had sexual intercourse twice with her 13-year-old daughter.

During the investigation, police learned the alleged incidents happened in mid-October.

Askew was sentenced November 14 to four years in jail after being convicted of third-degree burglary and fourth-degree assault (domestic violence).

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.