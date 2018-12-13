MO Sen. Claire McCaskill giving final speech at Capitol

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KFVS) - Missouri Senator Claire McCaskill is giving her farewell speech at the Capitol on Thursday, Dec. 13.
According to her office, Sen. McCaskill is giving her final speech on the Senate floor at 11:30 a.m.
The speech comes before she leaves office in January.
Last month, McCaskill lost her bid for a third term as Senator to Republican Josh Hawley who is currently the Missouri State Attorney General.
After the General Election, McCaskill said she is “not going away”, that she will continue to serve the state of Missouri, and to help future candidates.
New members of the Senate and House of Representatives elected Nov. 6, 2018 will be sworn in and begin their terms of office on Jan. 3.
