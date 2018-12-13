McCracken County Library adds funeral home records to digital collection

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY (KFVS) - The library in McCracken County has added an important piece of information to its digital collection.
More than 2,000 records from the Kennedy Funeral Home have been added according to library staff.
These records include information associated with people whose funerals were arranged by the funeral home in Paducah, Ky during the mid-to-late twentieth century.
Library staff said the records will include names, addreddes, important dates, occupations and military service of the patrons. They also list the deceased person’s family members and statistic information. Click here to check it out.
The funeral home operated from 1933 to 1991 on South 6th Street by the late Loy “Pete” and Lottie Kennedy.
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.