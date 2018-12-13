Man wanted for questioning in counterfeit money investigation

MARION, IL (KFVS) - Police in Marion, Illinois are asking for help from the public in hopes someone can identify a man wanted in connection with a counterfeit money investigation.
According to the Marion Police Department Facebook page, the man in the photos posted on their page is wanted for questioning for allegedly passing fake $100 bills at two Marion businesses on Sunday, Nov. 25.
Police say “several” other business in the Heartland are reporting similar instances.
If you have information about the case you are asked to call the Marion Police Department at 618 993-2124.
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.