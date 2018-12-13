KYTC releases end of year fatality report

KENTUCKY (KFVS) - Kentucky Transportation Cabinet officials released the report of fatalities for 2018.
There have been 669 fatalities as of Dec. 13 that is down from 748 in 2017 according to officials.
Officials said that means there was an average of 2 fatalities per day on Kentucky Highways.
Some additional things that stick out in the 2018 fatality report:
- 67 pedestrian fatalities- A number on the rise
- 85 motorcycle fatals compared to 78 total last year
- Almost 12% of fatals involved alcohol
- 53% of those who died were not wearing a safety belt
- Fatality numbers don’t indicate people saved from serious injury by wearing a safety belt
