Kentucky Supreme Court strikes down pension bill

FRANKFORT, KY (WAVE) - The Kentucky Supreme Court has affirmed a lower courts decision that a sewer bill, turned into legislation concerning the pension of public employees, passed last March is unconstitutional.
A decision regarding SB 151 issued by the court reads:
“Upon review, we conclude that the passage of SB 151 did not comply with the three-readings requirement of § 46 and that the legislation is, therefore, constitutionally invalid and declared void. Based upon this disposition, we do not address the arguments challenging the substantive provisions of SB 151.”
The bill was completely overhauled in just hours in the Kentucky legislature last March.
In September, Attorney General Andy Beshear and lawyers representing Governor Matt Bevin faced off delivering oral arguments in front of the Supreme Court to determine if the law should be voided. Seven justices fixed their questions on whether the legislature used constitutional methods to pass the bill, including whether a proper number of readings and votes were obtained. That was the part of the issue lower courts decided, and the attorney general argued, should be focused on.
An attorney representing the governor argued that the question of constitutionality lay in the substance of the bill – which is unpopular with some because, among other things, it requires new teachers be part of a cash-hybrid balance retirement plan.
Some add that SB 151 ignores an inviolable contract.
In a statement, Jim Carroll, president of Kentucky Government Retirees, said, "Kentucky Retirement Systems stakeholders have been vindicated. We are gratified that the Kentucky Supreme Court has upheld the circuit court’s commonsense ruling that Senate Bill 151 was adopted contrary to law. During the upcoming session, we will urge legislators to think long and hard before reintroducing a bill that attacks our contract rights while producing no significant actuarial savings."
