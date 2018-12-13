1 injured in stabbing overnight in Cape Girardeau, MO

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau, Missouri officials are investigating a stabbing.
It happened early on the morning of Dec. 13.
Officials said one man was stabbed near the corner of Emerald and North Frederick Street.
The person was being checked out by paramedics at the scene and doesn’t appear if have life threatening injuries according to officials.
Police are continuing to ask neighbors and anyone in the area for information about the incident.
There is no word yet on a suspect.
