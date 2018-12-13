Handcuffed man briefly escapes officers in Chaffee, MO

CHAFFEE, MO (KFVS) - A handcuffed man briefly escaped from officers on Thursday afternoon, December 13.
According to Scott County Sheriff Wes Drury, officers were serving an arrest warrant at a home in the 100 block of Wright Street in Chaffee around 2 p.m.
Christopher Cook was taken into custody on six outstanding warrants. The warrants include Financial exploitation of the elderly, Resisting arrest, Tampering with a motor vehicle, Numerous misdemeanor traffic violations and including 9 felony counts of forgery.
As an officer put Cook, handcuffed, into the front passenger seat and was belting him in, Sheriff Drury said Cook managed to get out and took off running.
The sheriff said officers caught up with Cook about a block away and took him back into custody.
Cook is currently in the Scott County Jail.
