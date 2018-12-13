First Alert Thursday Outlook

A dreary, wet pattern is in place for the next 2 or 3 days, as a slow-moving low pressure area now developing over Texas gradually moves east and then northeast through Saturday. Periods of rain are likely at least through the first half of Saturday….depending on how quickly this deep upper low actually moves. Rain totals look to be in the 1 to 3 inch range…so plenty wet but hopefully not intense enough for flooding. For today and tonight we’ll have moist but relatively mild southerly flow…which means mild but wet and foggy conditions. As we get into tomorrow we’ll have cooler easterly flow on the north side of the low….so rain will still be likely but it will be a bit cooler with less fog. And by Saturday we’ll be cooler still on the west side of the retreating upper low. With cold air right under the upper low, someone in the south could pick up some heavy wet snow….but it looks like that will actually stay south and east of our area as the low hooks around us.