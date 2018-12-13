Fake pizza deliverymen kidnap victims, ransack home on Cleveland’s West Side

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Two home invaders disguised as pizza deliverymen barged into a Cleveland home, demanded money and pistol-whipped a victim last Friday on Cleveland’s West Side.
According to a Cleveland Police report, the violent episode unfolded around 11 p.m. on Dec. 7 near Gramatan Ave and West 144th St.
As the suspects forced their way in, they wrapped a sheet around a woman’s head and drug her around as they ransacked the house.
The woman’s boyfriend was pulled from the basement and accosted, and the suspects used a cell phone to trick the woman’s brother into stopping by the residence.
The suspects knew the brother by name, and demanded to know where the money and drugs were. A struggle ensued, and the brother was pistol-whipped in the back of the head. One victim told police they were not involved with drugs or anything illegal.
The robbers, one carrying a Papa John’s delivery bag and the other wearing a Domino’s shirt, fled out the back door.
Witnesses observed a maroon SUV with a Domino’s sign near the home where the robbery occurred.
The brother told police he didn’t know the suspects, but that one of them looked familiar.
No arrests have been made in connection with the incident.
