Facilities master plan presentation coming to regents at Southeast Missouri State

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - A master planning process will be reviewed at Southeast Missouri State University.
The Lawerence Group is heading up a master planning process at the university and will present this plan to the school’s Board of Regents at 9 a.m. on Dec. 14.
Officials with the university said the process included an assessment of academic, administrative, auxiliary and athletic/recreation facilities and related infrastructure at the main campus and regional campuses; a walk-through of University buildings for a visual inspection of conditions and to verify building plans; and meetings with University staff to receive input on current and future facilities needs for their programs.
The Board and the St. Louis group came together in 2016 to update the university’s plan.
In this meeting the board will also consider accepting the annual audits from Rubin Brown for the year ending June 30 and consider updates to the Business Police and Procedures Manual where finances, cash and financial probation/suspension/administrative withdrawal are concerned.
For more details on the upcoming meeting check here.
