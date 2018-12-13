Del Monte canned corn recalled

(KFVS) - Del Monte Inc. announced a recall of nearly 65,000 cases of fiesta corn seasoned with red and green peppers due to under-processing.
These deviations were part of the commercial sterilization process and could result in contamination by spoilage organisms or pathogens, which could led to life-threatening illness if consumed.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration notes there have been no reports of illness associated with these products to date. No other production codes or products are affected by this recall.
The products subject to the recall are 15.25-ounce cans with the following UPC number printed on the label: 24000 02770. This product will also have one of the following “Best if used by” dates stamped on the bottom of the can:
- August 14, 2021
- August 15, 2021
- August 16, 2021
- September 3, 2021
- September 4, 2021
- September 5, 2021
- September 6, 2021
- September 22, 2021
- September 23, 2021
The product was distributed to multiple distributors and retail locations in 25 states and 12 international locations.
The states include: Alaska, Alabama, California, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, North Carolina, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Texas, Vermont, Virginia, Washington and Wisconsin.
The international locations include: Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, Bermuda, El Salvador, Haiti, Guyana, Uruguay, Aruba, Panama, Saint Lucia, Suriname.
If you have the product, the FDA says you should return it to the place of purchase for a full refund or exchange.
You can call toll-free at 1-800-779-7035, Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET if you have any questions.
