“Choates Lads and Lassies” donate in Massac Co., IL to help other counties

MASSAC COUNTY, IL (KFVS) - Young people are getting involved during this holiday season.
The Family Counseling Center in Golconda, Illinois said a big thank you to kids with the Massac County 4-H Club “Choates Lads and Lassies” after their donations.
The kids helped get socks, gloves scarves and more for those who need it.
Center workers said these items will help people in both Alexander and Pulaski Counties stay warm over the winter.
The club also collected a total of $350 in donations (and saved $90 by shopping for sale items.
