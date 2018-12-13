Calloway County deputies get new tactical vests

This was made possible by a donation from Graves Construction. (Source: Calloway Sheriff's Office)
By Jasmine Adams | December 13, 2018 at 10:22 AM CST - Updated December 13 at 10:22 AM

CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY (KFVS) - A donation made it possible for deputies in Calloway County, Kentucky to get new outer vests.

According to sheriff’s office deputies, the outer vest carriers are for all their road deputies after a donation from Graves Construction.

The vests provide comfort and an easier adjustment for officials. They can also lighten their duty belt load, carry more items such as a Taser, mace can, baton or extra magazine.

First aid kits carried on or in the vest become much easier to access as well according to officials.

The sheriff’s office lists the advantages of the new vests here:

Officials thanked Jeff and Temmy Graves for this donation.

