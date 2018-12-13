BBB releases study on Free Trial scams

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - Millions of people have been taken by free trial offers for products sold on the internet. The Better Business Bureau looked into the scams and released an in-depth study on Wednesday.
BBB Cape Girardeau Regional Office Whitney Quick said there has been many people here in the Southeast Missouri and Southern Illinois area that have seen and even clicked on these free trial scam offers.
She said it's important to they know to not click on it and sign up for any of the offers without checking with the Better Business Bureau first to see if the company is legit.
"Consumers are losing money, they are being scammed out of money and they are agreeing to do things they don't fully understand," Quick said.
Quick said they have had several victims in the Heartland area just in the past year alone. She said it's important that you research who you are providing personal information to before you agree to any terms.
"Once your information is out there, then it's out there," Quick said. "What we like to tell people is in this situation, if you see something that you are interested in purchasing, go to the website and be very hesitant of a website that doesn't have a contact telephone number or address."
For more information or to look up a business to see if they are legit, go to www.BBB.org or call the Cape Girardeau office at 573-803-3190.
