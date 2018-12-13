Amari Cooper's impact on Cowboys immeasurable

FILE - In this Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018 file photo, Green Bay Packers offensive tackle Jason Spriggs during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. Protecting quarterback Aaron Rodgers will be of the utmost importance for the Green Bay Packers when they face the Chicago Bears and their NFC-best defense on Sunday. The offensive line will be tested by a Bears defense that tripped up the high-octane Los Angeles Rams last week. The protection did hold up last week in the second half of a win over the Falcons last week, with backups playing at both guard spots and right tackle. (Winslow Townson/AP Images for Panini, File) (AP)