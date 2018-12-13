Affordable Care Act deadline is quickly approaching

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - The deadline to register for health insurance under the affordable care act is quickly approaching.
Heartland counselors say if you don’t already have an appointment with them, it’s probably too late and you’ll have to decide which plan is best for you.
The deadline to sign up is Saturday, Dec. 15 at midnight.
Before you enroll, it's important to do research and figure out which plan is right for you.
ACA counselor Gina Martin said if you haven’t enrolled yet, you need to call the Marketplace to get enrolled because your local counselor is probably booked. That number is 1-800-318-2596.
Martin said you can preview the plans at healthcare.gov. All you have to do is click ‘get covered’ From there, you will make your account and can see plans and prices. She said this step is important because you need to know which plan you want before you call the marketplace.
Healthcare.gov also lays out three things you need to know before picking a health insurance plan. The first thing, the 4 "metal" categories. The website says there are four categories of health insurance plans; bronze, silver, gold, and platinum. This show how you and your insurance company share costs, it has nothing to do with quality of care.
Secondly, you want to know your total costs for health care. When choosing a plan, you have to think about total health care costs, on some plans the out of pocket costs can sometimes be more than the premium.
Lastly, you need to make sure you understand the plans and which networks you can use. According to Healthcare.gov, there are different types of marketplace health insurance plans designed to meet different needs.
Some types of plans restrict your provider choices or encourage you to get care from the plan’s network. With some you may have to pay to see providers outside the plan’s network.
