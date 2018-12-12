Your Wednesday Forecast

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -
Good Wednesday Afternoon Heartland. We are enjoying sunshine in most areas allowing pleasant temperatures across the area. This evening clouds will begin to increase again from south to north. Temperatures will fall into the lower 40s in most areas during the late evening hours. For your dinner plans this evening most areas will remain dry however, rain will begin to move into the area as early as midnight in a few areas.
Thursday will be cloudy with rain likely. Rainfall could be locally heavy at times. Highs will range from the upper 40s north to the lower and middle 50s south.
