What you need to know Dec. 12
Thursday is Pink Up to help raise awareness for breast cancer.
December 12, 2018

We’re seeing clouds this morning and they are part of the reason temperatures are milder.

Lisa Michaels says we’ll see less clouds as the day goes on. That sunshine will help our daytime highs reach the 50s, this afternoon.

Expect to see more cloud cover this evening.

The evening clouds mean our next rain-maker is moving in from the south. That rain will stick around into Saturday early morning.

Thursday’s rain will be widespread, but the rest of the time, it will be more scattered. Don’t worry, there will be no ice or snow in this precipitation.

Average to above average temps will continue into next week. We’ll also be a bit drier when Thursday’s rain finally clears out.

A woman’s wedding ring, lost for nine years, has resurfaced.

A pack of dogs took a walk down an Arizona highway and traffic was stalled.

