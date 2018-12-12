What you need to know Dec. 12

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Wednesday, Dec. 12.
We’re seeing clouds this morning and they are part of the reason temperatures are milder.
Lisa Michaels says we’ll see less clouds as the day goes on. That sunshine will help our daytime highs reach the 50s, this afternoon.
Expect to see more cloud cover this evening.
The evening clouds mean our next rain-maker is moving in from the south. That rain will stick around into Saturday early morning.
Thursday’s rain will be widespread, but the rest of the time, it will be more scattered. Don’t worry, there will be no ice or snow in this precipitation.
Average to above average temps will continue into next week. We’ll also be a bit drier when Thursday’s rain finally clears out.
- Today is the day to Pink Up! Did you know the funds donated to Pink Up help more than just breast cancer patients?
- Police responded to a shooting on Alabama St. in Sikeston, Missouri on Tuesday, Dec. 11.
- A recently re-opened Wickliffe, Kentucky paper mill is accepting job applications.
- A man who crashed into a bank may have died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in Illinois.
A woman’s wedding ring, lost for nine years, has resurfaced.
A pack of dogs took a walk down an Arizona highway and traffic was stalled.
