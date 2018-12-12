Washington state combats collisions with new wildlife bridge

In this photo taken Oct. 4, 2018, high walls block the view of traffic on Interstate 90 above a wildlife passage and creek bed below and near a wildlife bridge, another option for crossing, on Snoqualmie Pass, Wash. The stretch of highway crossing the Cascade Mountains cuts through old growth forest and wetlands, creating a dangerous border for wildlife everything from an elk down to a small salamander. The new crossing gives animals in these mountains a safer option for crossing the road: They'll be able to go above it. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson) (AP)