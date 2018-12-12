Three Rivers College receives grant to help with programs

POPLAR BLUFF, MO (KFVS) - Three Rivers College has received a grant to help with some much needed programs.
According to Three Rivers, the Division of Workforce Development through the Missouri Registered Apprenticeship (MORAP) issued the grant money which will help continue programs designed to work with local businesses to create much-needed highly-skilled workers. Currently, the program include industrial maintenance Techician and Tool & Die Maintenance.
Student in the program learn a specific skill set through on-the-job training and also receive additional education from their employer and Three Rivers. The program is also designed to help speed up the process of taking works from apprentice to journeyman.
“There is a great demand for skilled workers,” said Dr. Dan Lauder, Chair of Career Studies and Workforce Development at Three Rivers College. “I would like students to understand that companies really need and value career technical professionals. It’s a great career choice.”
Dr. Justin Hoggard, Dean of Instruction at Three Rivers College, added that this is a great program for area businesses, as well. “This grant allows the College some additional resources making it possible for us to better connect with employers and develop very specific needs,” said Hoggard.
“Ultimately, this apprenticeship program will lead to better trained, more satisfied employees,” said Three Rivers Assistant Professor DeAndre Prater. “It makes people feel valued to know that their company is willing to invest in them. It’s good for everyone. We are starting small because this is a new endeavor for us,” said Lauder. “Our objective is to get the word out and grow this into a substantial program,”
Dr. Hoggard sees this as another way the College can evolve to help meet current and future needs. “Having recently celebrated our 50th anniversary, this is one of many new opportunities for us to continue serving southeast Missouri for many years to come,” said Hoggard.
For more information about college and workforce programs and upcoming events, visit trcc.edu.
