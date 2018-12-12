12/11 - Support Big Brothers Big Sisters

For over 100 years, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Eastern Missouri has been building trusting and enduring relationships aimed at changing the lives of children in our region.
In 2000, an amazing 18 years ago, Big Brothers Big Sisters expanded to Cape Girardeau. Today, we serve over 250 children through our one-to-one mentoring program; and an additional 4,000 students in Cape Girardeau Public Schools through our ABCToday initiative.
During a time when there is some much conversation about youth, poverty, and crime, you may wonder: “How does Big Brothers Big Sisters help?”
For us, the answer is pretty straight-forward.
Young people, especially those growing up in poverty, tend to be isolated – isolated from meeting other people and from opportunities critical to life-long success.
At Big Brothers Big Sisters, our work is about combating that isolation by matching them with amazing Big Brothers and Big Sisters who can show them different things, introduce them to new ideas, open doors to exciting opportunities.
Every day, we wake up to help young people build a strong, social network of caring, consistent adults who will BE THERE for them through ups and downs.
Today, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Eastern Missouri serves kids, teens, and young adults ages 5-25. We are the only Big Brothers Big Sisters agency in the nation that supports young people through the post-secondary years.
At this moment, there are over 100 youth waiting to become Little Brothers and Little Sisters. And that will happen when they are finally matched with volunteers who are ready to be Bigs. Help us end the wait. Help up create more connections. And know when we help young people in our community, we are ensuring that our kids grow up with love, hope, and opportunity.
