Study: 234 million hours of workplace productivity lost to online holiday shopping

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - With Christmas less than two weeks away, are you spending some of your work time shopping online?
A new study by finder.com finds 60 percent of Americans admit to online shopping while at work. About 140 million consumers nationwide spend 1.7 hours a day browsing for gifts on the internet.
Men (52 percent) are more likely than women (48 percent) to spend time shopping online while on the job, according to the study. While women (50 percent) are more likely to spend up to 30 minutes a week shopping online than men (42 percent), men (21 percent) are more likely to spend from 30 minutes to an hour online than women (15 percent).
That adds up to 234 million hours in lost productivity in the workplace.
Forty-six percent spend 30 minutes per day looking for weekly deals, with another 19 percent spending 30 minutes to an hour shopping online.
One percent of American adults spend 20-plus hours a week, or at least half of their workweek, online shopping from their desks.
If you fall into that category, but like to hide it, you can download the Panic Button browser extension.
It allows you to hide all of your tabs at once with a single click.
Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.