Spend the night at The Christmas Story house in Cleveland

CLEVELAND (WTOL) - Have you ever wanted to win a major award?
Now you can feel like you did by spending the night at the home you came to know and love from the classic Christmas movie, “A Christmas Story.”
The home has been open for tourists for years letting people walk through their favorite scenes of the movie in person, like the bathroom where Ralphie got his mouth washed out with soap, or the kitchen where Randy hid under the sink when the thought the Old Man was “going to kill Ralphie."
Now, hardcore "Christmas Story fans can spend the night in the home where BB gun mania was born.
And that’s not all.
Movie fans who are curious about how the Ralphie’s hillbilly neighbors the Bumpuses lived with all their dogs can spend the night in their house, too.
But be careful not to shoot your eye out, because it will cost you an eye to stay there during the Christmas season.
You’ll have to shell out $3,000 to spend the night in Ralphie’s house during the Christmas season.
Some people would rather stick their tongue to a flag pole.
Rates during the offseason start at $395 per night for The Christmas Story house and $195 per night for the Bumpuses house.
Admission includes a free tour for all guests of the house and museum, as well as dining and beverage discounts at The Rowley Inn across the street, according to the home’s website.
You can tell Santa that this is what you want for Christmas, or you can click here to make a reservation.
