Senate passes Durbin, Duckworth resolution honoring victims Mercy Hospital shooting

WASHINGTON D.C. (KFVS) - U.S. Illinois Senators Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth announced that the Senate has passed a resolution honoring the memory of the victims of last month’s shooting at Mercy Hospital in Chicago.
The gunman killed Chicago Police Department Officer Samuel Jimenez, Dr. Tamara O’Neal, and Dayna Less.
Full text of the resolution is available here.
“Officer Jimenez, Dr. O’Neal, and Ms. Less were all doing work that mattered – and mattered greatly. All three were dedicated to helping others – Officer Jimenez as a protector, and Dr. O’Neal and Ms. Less as healers. Their deaths have left their friends and families, the Chicago Police Department, and all of the city of Chicago stunned and grieving. This resolution honors their memory and contributions to the community, and our hearts remain with their family and friends during this difficult time,” Durbin said.
“The strength of our nation comes from Americans like Officer Jimenez, who ran toward danger to protect others, and Dr. O’Neal and Ms. Less, who devoted their lives to healing others. My heart is with their families, the Chicago Police Department and the city of Chicago. Far too many Chicagoans, Illinoisans, and Americans have lost their lives to senseless gun violence. I’m proud this resolution honoring these victims’ lives and commitment to serving their neighbors and their community has been passed by the Senate, and we must take action to help stop these preventable deaths,” Duckworth said.
