Senate passes Durbin, Duckworth resolution honoring victims Mercy Hospital shooting

“The strength of our nation comes from Americans like Officer Jimenez, who ran toward danger to protect others, and Dr. O’Neal and Ms. Less, who devoted their lives to healing others. My heart is with their families, the Chicago Police Department and the city of Chicago. Far too many Chicagoans, Illinoisans, and Americans have lost their lives to senseless gun violence. I’m proud this resolution honoring these victims’ lives and commitment to serving their neighbors and their community has been passed by the Senate, and we must take action to help stop these preventable deaths,” Duckworth said.