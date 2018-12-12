Pritzker announces inaugural committee

ILLINOIS (KFVS) - Illinois Governor-elect JB Pritzker announced he’s formed an inaugural committee.
The group will plan the festivities surrounding his January 14 swearing-in ceremony.
Events start Jan. 12. You can click here for updates on a schedule of events and tickets.
The committee is being led by future Illinois first lady MK Pritzker and Bryan Echols, who served as senior adviser to the Illinois treasurer.
Other members include:
- Barbara Bowman
- Bob and Patty Sprague
- Hon. Calvin and Lori Jordan
- Cari and Michael J. Sacks
- Desiree Rogers
- Elzie and Deborah Higginbottom
- Emma Lozano
- Eve Rodriguez Montoya
- Felicia Davis
- Hon. Glenn and Jo Poshard
- Ikram and Josh Goldman
- Hon. Jim and Brenda Edgar
- John Hooker
- Hon. Kristina Zahorik
- Hon. Lauren Beth Gash and Gregg Garmisa
- Lee Rosenberg
- Linda Johnson Rice
- Loretta Durbin
- Mark and Louise Guethle
- Marko Iglendza and Neal Zucker
- Martin H. Nesbitt
- Michael and Karen Carrigan
- Nikki Hayes
- Rebecca Shi
- Skip and Erica Annise Braziel
- Sol Flores
- Theaster Gates
- Wanda Rednour
