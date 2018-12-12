Plans unveiled for new traffic light on Independence Street in Cape Girardeau, MO.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - New traffic lights could be coming to a busy street in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.
On Tuesday, Dec. 11, the city unveiled it’s preferred plan to improve the flow of traffic on Independence Street.
The concept would add a stop light on Clark Street by the Walmart Neighborhood Market and one at either north or south Broadview Street.
Officials say improving the traffic is a priority as more businesses open up along Independence.
“We are very excited that we are seeing a ton of development in what we would call within the mid-town area of the city so we are trying to address the traffic concerns that we are seeing," said Casey Brunke, Assistant Public Works Director. "We are working very closely with a lot of the property and business owners.”
No plans have been finalized and the public had a chance to weigh in on the project at a meeting this afternoon.
The city says it hope to begin construction on an improvement project in 2020.
