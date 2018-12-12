Pakistan rejects US rebuke on religious freedoms

FILE - In this Nov. 28, 2018, file photo, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks to members of the media at the Capitol in Washington. The Trump administration has placed Pakistan on its list of worst offenders for nations that infringe on religious freedom. Pompeo says he added Pakistan to its list of “countries of particular concern” regarding protection for people to worship according to their beliefs. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File) (Pablo Martinez Monsivais)