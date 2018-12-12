Paducah Police searching for stolen debit card suspects

PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) - Paducah police are asking the public for help in identifying three men suspect of using a stolen debit card on Wednesday, Dec. 12.
A citizen told police in Mayfield, Ky. that their debit card was stolen out of their car.
Police learned that the card was used to purchase merchandise at Waltmart on Irvin Cobb Drive.
Anyone with information about the identity of these individuals is asked to contact police at (270) 444-8550.
Information also may be provided anonymously through West Kentucky Crime Stoppers by texting WKY and your tip to 847411 (tip 411) or by downloading the app “WKY Crime Stoppers” from the Apple Store or Google Play. Tipsters also may access the online tip form through the City of Paducah website.
Information leading to an arrest or indictment may result in a reward of up to $1,000.
