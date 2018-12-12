More people getting sick this time of year

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - As the holiday season gets into high gear, so does your chances of getting sick.
Local doctors are warning that we should be cautious.
Doctors say washing your hands and staying hydrated helps you avoid getting sick.
Dr. Robert Bond from Deaconess says it’s important to wash hands and use hand sanitizer as much as possible.
He says its hard to exactly pinpoint where people are getting sick the most, but one thing is for sure, germs can travel.
“You can get sick from somebody on the other side of Walmart that sneezes, and you’re not aware of where it came from, but the particles can be suspended in the air that long, that they can actually waft toward you and you can breathe them in,” explained Doctor Bond.
If you have a viral infection, such as a cold or flu, it’s important that you stay home and don’t expose yourself to secondary viruses.
