Miniature horses help students de-stress before finals

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Saint Louis University has a novel approach for helping students de-stress before finals: miniature horses.
KSDK-TV reports that Taylorville-Illinois-based Heartland Mini Hoofs brought three horses to the school on Tuesday. Outside the library, students squealed as they approached the horses and took selfies with them.
Andra Ebert of Heartland Mini Hoofs says touching the horses immediately make "your stress goes down."
The university's department of public safety came up the idea of bringing the horses. Officer Josh Johnson says officers know finals are "tough" and said the hope is that the horses will "bring some good."
It was working for Freshman Molly Dippel, who said she'd been feeling stressed, but "the second I saw this horse everything disappeared." The school posted a picture to Facebook showing students petting the animals.
