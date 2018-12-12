Middle school students start all-inclusive club in Jackson

JACKSON, MO (KFVS) - Two Heartland middle school students are working to promote an inclusive environment at school. It all started with an idea that continues to grow.
"We wanted to make a difference and a change in our school and to show others how to be kind and how to include others,” said 6th grader, Layla Pobst.
Layla and her friend Kate Lipke started Shine two years ago, an all-inclusive club at East Elementary School in Jackson, Missouri.
"We wanted everyone to feel included and to know that they can be involved in anything,” said Kate.
Now, the club has spread to Jackson’s North and Orchard Elementary Schools.
"Every parent has a fear that their kids aren’t gonna have friends, that they’re gonna be made fun of. So, I feel like this group has really brought some friends together,” said Sarah Kuntze, a Shine member’s mom.
Kuntze said her son made lasting friendships because of Shine.
"He’s gone to middle school now, and he still has those friends. And those friends seek him out, and they invite him to things, and as a mom that’s huge,” said Kuntze.
"A lot of our kiddos that we do work with, social skills is our goal. So, allowing them to do that and shine with their peers, it’s an amazing thing to see,” said Stacy Bohnsack, Jackson Elementary School Special Education Teacher.
And the club doesn’t just help the students.
"It’s showing other people that we care and want to help and include others and stuff. And not just doing it in your school or ya know with your friends or anything but going out to the community,” said Kate.
Whether it’s in the community or at school, the groups’ good deeds clearly shine.
"The friendships that they’ve established and just that inclusion, they’ve spread it throughout the building. So it’s not just within that club. All the other kids are reaping the benefits,” said Bohnsack.
Both Kate and Layla presented their club format to Southeast Missouri State University and hope it expands to the Jackson middle schools next.
