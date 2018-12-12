Meeting about indoor aquatic cener held in Cape Girardeau, MO

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau, Missouri is exploring its options when it comes to a planned indoor aquatic center.
Committee members gathered to narrow down possible locations for the facility on Tuesday, Dec. 11.
One option is to build a smaller 25-yard pool at Jefferson elementary school. Cape school superintendent Neil Glass said the district voters passed a bond issue that could pay for more than half of the estimated $6 million cost of the project.
Class thinks building the poll on the south side could help revitalize the neighborhood.
“This could act as a community center that could be extremely powerful in connecting people to their school, invite them in, said Glass. "We can have that pool on site where they have access to it everyday. We think that option could be the catalyst that can break some of the generational poverty that is down there.”
Another option is to build an aquatic center near the Sportplex between Cape Girardeau and Jackson. This facility would cost more and have a larger pool.
An area diving coach thinks this location is more accessible and could get more school districts involved with paying for and maintaining the building.
The meeting to discuss the issues is scheduled for Dec. 19 at the Osage Centre.
