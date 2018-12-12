Marion prison inmate pleads guilty to possessing marijuana

MARION, IL (KFVS) - A past Marion prison inmate pled guilty on Wednesday, Dec. 12 to possessing marijuana in November 2017.
48-year-old Raydale R. Mitchell was originally charged by a Grand Jury in August 2018.
Sentencing is scheduled for March 20, 2019 at 10 a.m. at the courthouse in Benton.
Mitchell could face up to an additional 5 years in prison including the 168-month sentence or distributing heroin, imposed in 2013, that he was serving at the time he possessed the marijuana.
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.