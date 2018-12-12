Man crashes Corvette into gas main, flees scene in Graves Co., KY crash

GRAVES COUNTY, KY (KFVS) - A crash landed a Calvert City, Kentucky man in Graves County Jail on Monday, Dec. 10.
Deputies with the Graves County Sheriff’s responded to the crash at 6:24 p.m. at the 600 block of KY 348 in Symsonia.
Eric Davenport had lost control of his 2009 Chevrolet Corvette in a curve according to deputies and hit an Atmos Energy Gas main. Davenport then fled the scene on foot heading East according to a witness. Davenport was lodged in the Graves County Jail and charged with leaving the scene of accident and criminal mischief first-degree.
Deputies said due to the natural gas leak from broken lines, the section from the 400 to 800 block of KY 348 was shut down. After a search of the area, deputies were unable to find Davenport. The east bound lane of KY 348 was reopened at 8:57 p.m. after the vehicle was removed from the gas lines. Deputies said Atmos Energy remained on scene to repair the damaged property.
After midnight, Davenport contacted deputies and told them he was going to the Marshall County Hospital for a possible concussion from the wreck. Deputies arrived at the hospital a short time later to transport Davenport back to Graves County after he was treated and released.
The Graves County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Symsonia Fire Department.
