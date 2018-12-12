Local pharmacies impacted by nationwide shingles vaccine shortage

“Most of us have had chicken pox when we were children. Apparently, the virus remains within our body for many, many years. It’s what we call a latent virus. It just sits out there and for a number of different reasons. When we get older, the virus has a tendency to reemerge, and this time when it remerges as opposed to a generalized rash throughout our whole body, it’s now generally following a nerve path. And that nerve path is sometimes through the mid-torso, oftentimes through the neck and the jaw and along the side of your face, through your ear and upwards towards your eyes,” said Gajewski.