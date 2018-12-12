KSP searching for escaped inmate near Richmond

RICHMOND, KY (WAVE) - The Kentucky State Police, Richmond Post is looking for an inmate that walked away from the Bluegrass Career Development Center in Richmond on Saturday.
KSP say Jay M. Anderson, 44 years old of Shepherdsville, walked away from the minimum security facility on Recycle Drive in Richmond at approximately 4:45 p.m. on Dec. 8.
Anderson is described as being 5’3” tall, weighing 147 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.
Anderson was in jail serving a sentence for Manufacturing Methamphetamine 1st Offense and Receiving Stolen Property over $500 but less than $10,000.
Anyone with any information about the location of Anderson is asked to call their local law enforcement or KSP Post 7 at 859-623-2404.
The investigation is ongoing.
