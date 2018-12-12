Heisman winner Murray thrills A's, except when he scrambles

"I'm watching Oklahoma football," Angels general manager Billy Eppler said, smiling and chuckling from his suite high above the Las Vegas Strip. "He seems like a very remarkable athlete. We've known that a little bit about him, even from his high school days. He was a two-sport All-American in high school, Mr. Everything. I know somebody that has come in contact with him even back when he was just coming out of high school. His quarterback development and all those types of things, I have some common friends from some NFL commonalities, and he's really fun to watch. It will be interesting to see how all that unfolds."